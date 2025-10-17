Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Loot: The third season of the Maya Rudolph-starring comedy series premieres.

Mr. Scorsese: Watch the five-part documentary series about the legendary director.

Netflix
The Diplomat: The third season of the political thriller series arrives.

Hulu
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: The new true crime drama series follows one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties.

Peacock
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: This new limited series follows the life of the notorious serial killer.

Movie theaters
Black Phone 2: Head to the cinema to see Ethan Hawke star in the horror sequel film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!