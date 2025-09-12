Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang returns for season 5 to investigate the murder of their doorman.
Prime Video
The Girlfriend: This new psychological thriller series was directed by and stars Robin Wright.
Netflix
The Wrong Paris: Watch the romance film about a woman who wants to go to France and ends up in Texas.
CBS, Paramount+
77th Emmy Awards: Television's biggest night will award the stars of the year's biggest shows.
Movie theaters
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: It's time to say goodbye to the franchise from creator Julian Fellowes.
The Long Walk: See the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel.
