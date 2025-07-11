Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FXX
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The longest-running live-action comedy series returns with season 17.

Netflix
Too Much: Lena Dunham's newest show is a romantic comedy starring Megan Stalter.

Apple TV+
Foundation: Lee Pace stars as an emperor in season 3 of the series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's book series.

CBS
Big Brother: The season 27 premiere of the popular reality competition series will feature unexpected twists.

Paramount+ Premium
Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan in the new series about the serial killer.

Movie theaters
Superman: The Man of Steel is back in James Gunn's new take on the original superhero.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!