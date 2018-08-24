Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2018

Wanna Play with the BMS Guys?

By Jennifer Schultz

You could win $500 while playing with The Billy Madison Show guys... 

 

Bud Light Presents The Billy Madison Show's Rock Paper Scissors Tournament Friday September 28th,  at The Hanger Bar & Grill, 8203 Broadway.

 

All participants must be 21 or older to enter & play 

 

1st Prize wins $500 cash

2nd Prize wins $250 cash

 

Pre register HERE until 9/26

-Tournament is limited to 96 participants

Check in is from 7:00 -7:45PM 

Tournament will start at 8PM

For Rules, click here

 

Any questions, call KISS Promotions at 210-615-5400

