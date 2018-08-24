Wanna Play with the BMS Guys?

By Jennifer Schultz

You could win $500 while playing with The Billy Madison Show guys...

Bud Light Presents The Billy Madison Show's Rock Paper Scissors Tournament Friday September 28th, at The Hanger Bar & Grill, 8203 Broadway.

All participants must be 21 or older to enter & play

1st Prize wins $500 cash

2nd Prize wins $250 cash

Pre register HERE until 9/26

-Tournament is limited to 96 participants

Check in is from 7:00 -7:45PM

Tournament will start at 8PM

For Rules, click here

Any questions, call KISS Promotions at 210-615-5400