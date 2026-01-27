Tyra Banks says 'I knew I went too far' in trailer for 'America's Next Top Model' docuseries

Promo art for new Netflix series, 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.' (Netflix)

Tyra Banks is pulling back the curtain on America's Next Top Model.

Netflix released a trailer on Monday for a new docuseries called Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, which features exclusive interviews with Banks, Jay Alexander, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and more about the hit reality competition series.

The trailer features some of the show's most controversial moments, including a photo shoot where models had to switch ethnicities. There's also a clip where Banks says, "I knew I went too far."

Another clip shows Manuel saying, "We were showing the behind-the-scenes of what the fashion world was."

He adds, "I realized Tyra could do anything for the success of her show."

More clips from the trailer include interviews with some of the former models: Whitney Thompson (cycle 10, 2008), Dani Evans (cycle 6, 2006) and Giselle Samson (cycle 1, 2003). America's Next Top Model ran for 24 seasons from 2003 to 2018.

The docuseries, directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, "features unprecedented access to former contestants, judges and producers."

Furthermore, the docuseries will explore "the chaos in front and behind the camera."

Each week, contestants on America's Next Top Model would be judged on their appearance, participation in challenges and that week's photo shoot. One contestant would be eliminated each week.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model will be available to stream on Netflix on Feb. 16.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.