Tyra Banks to join 'Project Runway' season 22 as recurring judge

Tyra Banks, Christian Siriano, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia and Law Roach appear in this image for 'Project Runway' season 22. (Freeform/Disney/Hulu)

Tyra Banks is hitting a new kind of catwalk.

Freeform revealed that the supermodel and entrepreneur will join Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia on Project Runway as a recurring judge.

Christian Siriano will also return for season 22 as a mentor.

The new season will be bigger than ever with 22 designers from different backgrounds slated to compete.

A press release for the upcoming season says that it is the most designers in Project Runway history to compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level.

The new season of the hit reality competition show will also see the Dancing with the Stars cast hitting the runway, with appearances from Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Julianne Hough.

Stars from the Get Real universe, including former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Sarah Jane Nader from Love Thy Nader and Ekin-Su from Vanderpump Villa, will appear as models in an episode this season.

Also joining this season as guest judges are Ciara, Fausto Puglisi, Ice Spice, Iman, Kiernan Shipka, Niecy Nash, Nina Dobrev, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria and Winnie Harlow.

Project Runway season 22 will arrive on Freeform on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream shortly after on Hulu and Disney+, followed by weekly airings.

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