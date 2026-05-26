'Toy Story 5' gets final trailer, Bad Bunny joins film's voice cast

The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has arrived just as tickets for the film have gone on sale.

Disney and Pixar have released a brand-new look at the upcoming animated sequel film. Everyone's favorite toys — including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and Forky (Tony Hale) — are back in this new look that shows off how Jessie feels about the new high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet Lilypad, and the threat she brings to playtime.

Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, calls the cowgirl "Jessica," which causes her to lash out at the device. Later, we see many toys gathered into a cardboard box and put into the garage.

"Are we getting donated?" Rex the dinosaur (Wallace Shawn) asks, after which Karen Beverly (Melissa Villaseñor) says, "Mmm, doughnuts!" Her partner, Forky, has to tell her, "No, sweetie. Do-na-ted!"

Joining the cast of the film is music superstar Bad Bunny. He plays the role of Pizza with Sunglasses. The cameo character is described as "effortlessly cool and mysterious" and "is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed."

Also announced as part of the film's voice cast is Alan Cumming. He will take on the voice of Evil Bullseye, a playtime alter ego of the lovable character Bullseye.

"While Woody's trusty steed still lacks the power of speech in the world of Toy Story, Cumming provides Bullseye's voice during a funny playtime sequence in the film," according to a press release.

Toy Story 5 is directed by WALL-E and Finding Nemo helmer Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris. Randy Newman returns to score his fifth Toy Story film. The movie rides like the wind into theaters on June 19.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.