These are the 50 most-played Country songs on the radio this year Did your favorite song make this list?

2025 is winding down, and before we turn the calendar to 2026, let’s look back at some of the biggest songs in Country music this year.

Here are the 50 most played songs on Country radio in 2025, according to Mediabase.

#50 - I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood

#49 - It Won’t Be Long - George Birge

#48 - Miles On It - Kane Brown and Marshmello

#47 - Hands Of Time - Eric Church

#46 - I Am Not Okay - Jelly Roll

#45 - I Dare You - Rascal Flatts with Jonas Brothers

#44 - House Again - Hudson Westbrook

#43 - Back In The Saddle - Luke Combs

#42 - Cowgirl - Parmalee

#41 - Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson

#40 - Backup Plan - Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs

#39 - 3,2,1 - Tucker Wetmore

#38 - Boys Back Home - Dylan Marlowe and Dylan Scott

#37 - Texas - Blake Shelton

#36 - I Got Better - Morgan Wallen

#35 - Forever To Me - Cole Swindell

#34 - This Town’s Been Too Good To Us - Dylan Scott

#33 - Friday Night Heartbreaker - Jon Pardi

#32 - Am I Okay? - Megan Moroney

#31 - Bar None - Jordan Davis

#30 - I Never Lie - Zach Top

#29 - Bottle Rockets - Scotty McCreery with Hootie & The Blowfish

#28 - Friends Like That - John Morgan with Jason Aldean

#27 - Single Again - Josh Ross

#26 - I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen

#25 - Country Song Came On - Luke Bryan

#24 - Worst Way - Riley Green

#23 - What Kinda Man - Parker McCollum

#22 - Weren’t For The Wind - Ella Langley

#21 - I Ain’t Sayin’ - Jordan Davis

#20 - Backseat Driver - Kane Brown

#19 - Heavens To Betsy - Jackson Dean

#18 - Fix What You Didn’t Break - Nate Smith

#17 - Darlin’ - Chase Matthew

#16 - Country House - Sam Hunt

#15 - Pour Me A Drink - Post Malone and Blake Shelton

#14 - A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

#13 - Heart Of Stone - Jelly Roll

#12 - Park - Tyler Hubbard

#11 - Just In Case - Morgan Wallen

#10 - Happen To Me - Russell Dickerson

#9 - This Heart - Corey Kent

#8 - Whiskey Drink - Jason Aldean

#7 - After All The Bars Are Closed - Thomas Rhett

#6 - Good News - Shaboozey

#5 - Love Somebody - Morgan Wallen

#4 - Hometown Home - LOCASH

#3 - High Road - Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph

#2 - Liar - Jelly Roll

#1 - I’m The Problem - Morgan Wallen

What were your favorite songs of 2025? Leave a comment and let us know below.