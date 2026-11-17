'The Traitors' season 5 gets first look, premiere date

Taylor Hale, Kristin Chenoweth and Whitney Leavitt appear in character posters for 'The Traitors' season 5. (Peacock)

Get ready to see who will be traitorous and who will be faithful.

Peacock has revealed the premiere date and a first-look video for season 5 of The Traitors.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series returns with a new cast of celebrities on Jan. 14. Two episodes will drop on premiere night followed by a new episode each week. The finale and a reunion event will air on Mar. 18.

Host Alan Cumming returns to host the all-star season 5, which includes members of the Real Housewives franchise, former Survivor and Big Brother players, actors and athletes.

Among the reality TV stars and notable figures cast in the season are original Wicked Broadway cast member Kristin Chenoweth, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Big Brother winner Taylor Hale.

The Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan, former Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei and singer Cody Simpson also join them in the Scottish castle.

The rest of the cast includes Bianca Del Rio, Boman Martinez-Reid, Bronwyn Newport, Casey Wilson, Chloe Kim, Craig Conover, Cynthia Bailey, Emira D'Spain, Gizelle Bryant, Iain Stirling, Jag Bains, JaNa Craig, Johnny Sibilly, Michele Fitzgerald, Q Burdette, Rachel Robinson and Rashad Jennings.

Cumming introduces all of the new contestants in the first look video, proclaiming, "let the chorus of chaos begin."

Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Wicked, holds a bubble wand in her introductory package. "Everyone wants to be popular, but I just want to be the last man standing," she says.

"I am loyal to no one," RuPaul's Drag Race star Del Rio says. "I'll kill Alan if I have to."

The Traitors has already been renewed for three additional seasons, extending it through season 8. The show won seven Emmys for its fourth season, including Cumming's third consecutive win for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program. The show also won its third consecutive award for outstanding reality competition program.

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