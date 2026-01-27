'The Revenant' will return to theaters for its 10th anniversary

The poster for the upcoming rerelease of 'The Revenant.' (20th Century Studios, New Regency)

The Revenant is returning to theaters in honor of its 10th anniversary.

20th Century Fox and New Regency are rereleasing the Oscar-winning film in select IMAX theaters nationwide on Feb. 26 and March 1. It will also be released internationally in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio in his best actor Oscar-winning performance, released in 2015 and made over $532 million at the global box office. Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu also won an Oscar for his directing of the film, while Emmanuel Lubezki won an Oscar for his cinematography.

This rerelease comes as DiCaprio is once again nominated in the best actor Oscar category for his performance in 2025's One Battle After Another.

The Revenant tells the story of a frontiersman in the 1800s who is left for dead in the wilderness and must survive a brutal winter to avenge his son's death. It is inspired by real events.

Additionally, a new book called The Making of The Revenant, which was created by Insight Editions in partnership with New Regency, is now available to purchase. It is a limited run consisting of 500 copies commemorating the movie's 10th anniversary. They are all signed by Iñárritu, DiCaprio and Lubezki.

