'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty predicts fans will feel 'really satisfied' by series finale

The series finale of The Boys drops Wednesday on Prime Video. The big question is whether or not The Boys will be able to stop the sociopathic and seemingly invincible superhero Homelander, when all attempts so far this season have failed. So, will the finale manage to wrap up the story in a way that makes viewers happy?

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie aka Starlight, told ABC Audio, "I hope so. I really hope so, I think the writers have done a brilliant job executing it. And I think that will translate into the fans feeling really satisfied by it, hopefully. We always hope so."

"But I think ... Eric Kripke [CRIP-kee], our showrunner, has done a brilliant job," she added.

Moriarty's Annie recommitted to the seemingly hopeless fight against Homelander, who is literally immortal, in last week's episode, after she regained her sense of hope. That came despite a very bleak season that has seen the deaths of several major characters. But as star Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, notes, it's that emotion that has been carrying the characters through this season.

"Hope is a very big, poignant theme this season because I think the question the writers are asking is, 'How do you have hope in a world that's so dark, and dreary and horrible?'" he told ABC Audio.

"And I think that the answer to that is that hope is a choice. And sometimes all you have is hope and ... [it's] hard to keep alive. But doing so — it's not naive. It's not overly optimistic. It's actually kind of bada**."

All episodes of season 5 of The Boys are streaming now.

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