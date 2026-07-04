Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married!

Looking back at Taylor and Travis' whirlwind 3-year relationship as they tie the knot July 3.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance over the years

It’s official, your English teacher and your gym teacher are married! Huge signs went up around Madison Square Garden on Friday night reading “JUST&T MARRIED!” announcing that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally married.

According to TMZ, Adam Sandler officiated the wedding with Jason Kelce acting as Travis’ Best Man and Taylor’s brother Austin serving as her Man of Honor.

The couple rented out Madison Square Garden for three days to celebrate their marriage.

Sources say that a castle was built inside the arena, as well as a greenhouse and a garden to welcome the 1200 wedding guests.