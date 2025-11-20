'Task,' 'House of the Dragon' score renewals at HBO

Mark Ruffalo in 'Task' (Peter Kramer/HBO)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Task and House of the Dragon are among the shows returning for another season on HBO.

The network announced Thursday that Task, the Mark Ruffalo-starring crime drama series, will be back for season 2, while the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will return for season 4.

The third season of House of the Dragon will air in summer 2026, with the fourth season airing in 2028.

Another Game of Thrones spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, was renewed for a second season before the first season has even aired. Season 1 debuts Jan. 18.

HBO also renewed the comedies I Love LA and The Chair Company for second seasons.

