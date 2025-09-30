Super Bowl Halftime Show: Who was snubbed + who fans want to see perform most

Sunday night, world-class Bad Bunny was announced as this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer. While some fans were happy to see the world class singer be chosen for this year’s show, it also brought up all the bands and performers who have yet to be chosen to headline.

Here’s a list of all the fan favorite performers by genre who deserve to one day hold the honor:

Country:

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks

It is hard to believe the most popular artist of the 1990s has never performed during halftime, but it’s true. Imagine a stadium full of football fans and millions at home callin’ Baton Rouge together at halftime?

George Strait

Strait To Vegas - George Strait In Concert - September 9, 2016 LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media) (Ethan Miller)

It’s a matter of fact that if you are the King of Country music, you should be allowed to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show. Picture millions at home singing songs about the heartland during America’s game. The next time the Super Bowl comes to Texas, George Strait needs to be there.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney (Allister Ann)

No Shoes Nation would lose their minds if Kenny Chesney ever got to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl. Kenny is a 4 time CMA Entertainer of the Year and has sold out stadiums for decades during his career. The question is, would he play “The Boys Of Fall” during the show?

Luke Bryan

2016 CMT Music Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Women across America have been asking for this for years. Luke Bryan is a 5-time Entertainer of the Year winner and is known for his “dance moves” on stage that make women go crazy. A Luke Bryan halftime show sounds like our kinda night.

Morgan Wallen

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Morgan Wallen performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (STEVE MARCUS/REUTERS)

If we’re talking about the most deserving Country music artist to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, how can you not pick Morgan Wallen? The man is on top of the charts and has some of the biggest hit songs on the planet right now. Just imagine if he had HARDY, Ernest, and even Tate McRae join him on stage during the performance.

Honorable mention:

Luke Combs



Eric Church



Thomas Rhett



Post Malone



Jason Aldean



Brooks & Dunn

Pop:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift is probably the performer heard most who would put on an epic halftime show. Her discography is extremely deep and could put on her own mini Eras Tour-esque show. Not to mention there’s probably not a single person in the USA who doesn’t know at least one of her songs.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 2025 MTV VMAs (Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

It’s hard to understand how someone with a voice like Ariana Grande’s hasn’t already headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She’s got the range, the stage presence, and a discography full of number-one hits that span over a decade. From “Into You” to “thank u, next,” she could easily put on a visually stunning and vocally flawless performance. Throw in the possibility of surprise guests like The Weeknd or Nicki Minaj, and you’ve got halftime history in the making.

Justin Bieber

An Evening With Justin Bieber - Performances Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music

Few artists have grown and evolved quite like Justin Bieber. From his teen pop beginnings to his more mature R&B and pop crossover hits, he’s proven he can command the stage on a global level. With a massive fanbase and hits like “Sorry,” “Peaches,” and “Love Yourself,” Bieber has more than enough chart-toppers to fill a halftime setlist. His Super Bowl moment feels overdue—imagine 70,000 fans singing along to “Ghost” as fireworks light up the sky.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles: The pop singer is the latest performer to be struck by flying objects thrown by fans at concerts. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Harry Styles is arguably one of the most dynamic performers of his generation. His fashion, flair, and feel-good music would bring a refreshing energy to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. From “Watermelon Sugar” to “As It Was,” his songs are stadium-ready anthems that get everyone on their feet. He’s headlined Coachella, sold out arenas worldwide, and has the kind of crossover appeal the NFL dreams of. A Harry Styles halftime show would be a certified crowd-pleaser. Plus, could you imagine a surprise appearance from Zayn, Louis, and Niall with a few One Direction hits?

Adele

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: Adele LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Adele is known for her immense vocal talent. She has won 16 Grammy Awards and is the first woman to have 3 simultaneous top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Her catalog of emotional songs would bring a different depth to the Super Bowl halftime show that we haven’t seen before.

P!nk

P!NK The Summer Carnival 2024 - St. Louis ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 10: P!NK performs onstage during P!NK The Summer Carnival 2024 - St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center on August 10, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

P!nk is an amazing performer who brings an energy to her shows that is unmatched. From acrobatics to hits with choreographed dances, P!nk has been thrilling audiences in sold out arenas for over 25 years. With over 60 million albums sold worldwide and 15 top 10 singles with four at number one, it is guaranteed that living rooms across the country would be singing along to her halftime show.

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys Perform On ABC's "Good Morning America" NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: (L-R) Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Backstreet Boys have been titans in the pop music world for over 30 years. Their fans span generations and their popularity continues to grow. BSB’s recent Vegas residency at The Sphere was so popular that they have continued to add dates into 2026. They have sold over 130 million albums, been on 11 world tours, and have 8 Grammy nominations. Needless to say, ‘Everybody’ would be thrilled to see the Backstreet Boys get their own halftime show.

Miley Cyrus

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to Super Bowl halftime show rumors. There was speculation that she would headline the 2025 halftime show, and the rumors popped up again this year for the 2026 performance. Miley grew up with many of her fans, starting on the Disney Chanel and then coming into her own as a solo artist. There is no doubt that she would put on an amazing performance, showcasing her more than 20 year career.

Cher

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Actress/singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cher is a mega superstar whose career spans over 60 years. She is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and is the only solo artist with number 1 Billboard singles across seven consecutive decades. Her fanbase spans generations, cultures, and countries. A Cher Super Bowl half time show would be legendary.

Rock:

Metallica

METALLICA Metallica on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (ABC/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/ABC)

To many out there, not having Metallica perform during the Super Bowl halftime show when it’s in the Bay Area seems ridiculous. While they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s hard to argue how unbelievable it would be to hear “Enter Sandman” during halftime of the Super Bowl.

Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora in 2018; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Even if you’re not a fan of Bon Jovi, you certainly have heard their songs. “Livin’ On A Prayer” is one of the most recognizable songs in history. If we ever see the band reunite with Ritchie Sambora, we can’t think of a better place to see it happen than at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Blink-182

Brian Gove/WireImage

You can’t go to a professional sports game these days without hearing their hit song “All The Small Things” being sung by the entire arena. Imagine hearing 70,000 fans at the Super Bowl singing along to the song as one of the biggest bands of the 2000s was performing at halftime. They may have fell in love with a girl at ‘The Rock Show’, but we are falling in love with the idea of a Blink-182 halftime show.

Guns ‘N Roses

Photo Credit: Guns N’ Roses

It’s hard not to get excited about the idea of having Slash do a guitar solo or hear 70,000 plus fans singing along to Sweet Child O’Mine, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, or even Paradise City during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Let’s hope this happens sooner rather than later.

Linkin Park

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 Emily Armstrong, Lead Singer of Linkin Park, performs alongside Mike Shinoda, Singer of Linkin Park. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images (Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

If the NFL wanted to go the more modern rock route, they could choose the newly reunited Linkin Park. Since the band’s return in 2024 with new lead singer Emily Armstrong, they have been selling out stadiums across the globe and have a multitude of hits to choose from. To add icing on the cake, they could bring out JAY-Z to perform songs from their 2004 joint album “Collision Course”.

Honorable mention:

Foo Fighters



Journey (if Steve Perry returns)



The Killers



Creed



Def Leppard

Hip-Hop:

Cardi B

2021 E! People's Choice Awards - Show Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After turning down the opportunity to perform the halftime show in 2019, fans have had high hopes she would be invited again to headline. Picture her performing “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin (maybe she could make a cameo this year??), or closing the set with “WAP” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. One thing’s for sure—Cardi would make it a halftime show no one would ever forget.

Drake

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When it comes to global impact, chart dominance, and cultural influence, there are few names bigger than Drake. It’s honestly surprising he hasn’t already headlined a Super Bowl Halftime Show. With an endless list of hits like “God’s Plan,” “Hotline Bling,” “In My Feelings,” and “One Dance,” he could easily fill 13 minutes with songs the entire stadium would know word for word. Plus, the potential guest appearances—from Future to Lil Wayne or even Rihanna—could take the performance to another level. The Super Bowl is all about moments, and Drake is built for that stage.

Doja Cat

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Doja Cat performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat is one of the most genre-bending, visually creative artists in pop and hip-hop today. Every performance she does is a spectacle, and that’s exactly what the Super Bowl Halftime Show demands. From viral hits like “Say So” and “Woman” to her edgier tracks like “Paint the Town Red,” she’s got the range and the stage presence to absolutely own halftime. Plus, her fashion, choreography, and unexpected flair would guarantee a show people talk about for years. Though she has not performed at the halftime show yet, she did make a cameo in a 2025 Taco Bell Super Bowl commercial.

Nicki Minaj

Photos: Nicki Minaj through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the Meadows Music and Arts Festival - Day 2 at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

At this point, it’s shocking that Nicki Minaj hasn’t headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With over a decade of dominance, a mountain of chart-topping hits, and one of the most loyal fanbases in music, Nicki is more than qualified for the biggest stage in entertainment. Her performance could blend the playful energy of “Super Bass,” the grit of “Roman’s Revenge,” and the pure pop power of “Starships.” Add in the possibility of surprise appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, or even Ice Spice, and it becomes clear—Barbz have been waiting for this moment, and so have we.

Who do you think should perform in 2027? Let us know in the poll below!