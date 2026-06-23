'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' gets official trailer

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe now has an official trailer.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

"Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," according to its official logline. "Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well."

The official trailer shows off some of the other familiar faces who will appear in the high-concept series, including Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome and the comedian Teller. Jon Cryer also appears in a kaleidoscope graphic in the trailer.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show's protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and recently concluded its second season.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe makes its streaming debut to HBO Max on July 23. It will consist of 10 episodes that will be released weekly every Thursday.

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