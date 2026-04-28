'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 has been renewed for season 2.

Netflix has renewed the animated Stranger Things TV series for a second season just one week after the first season premiered on April 23. Season 1 landed at #7 on the weekly Netflix English TV list, having brought in 2.8 million views in its opening weekend.

This new series brought audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, during the winter of 1985.

"Our heroes Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days. But beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened," its official synopsis reads. "Our heroes must race to solve this mystery and save Hawkins in this untold story set in the Stranger Things universe."

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max, Luca Diaz voices Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams voices Lucas, Braxton Quinney voices Dustin, Ben Plessala voices Will and Brett Gipson voices Hopper.

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer serve as executive producers on the show, as do Hilary Leavitt, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Eric Robles is its showrunner and executive producer.

“Working on season 1 has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Now that it’s out in the world, seeing fans connect with these characters—whether they’ve loved them for years or are just meeting them for the first time—has been truly special,” Robles said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect in season 2, Robles said, "The Hawkins Investigators Club is back, and a new paranormal threat has emerged from the town’s abandoned silver mines. I can’t wait for fans to discover where this entity and the mysterious blue flower we last saw blooming in the Upside Down at the end of season 1 take our young heroes.”

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