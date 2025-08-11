'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' to premiere at the New York Film Festival

By Jill Lances
New York is going to get the first screening of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival. The film will be the festival's Spotlight Gala selection, premiering Sept. 28.

The Boss is expected to attend the premiere, along with director Scott Cooper, and the film’s stars, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Springsteen, Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager Jon Landau, and Odessa Young.
"The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in," Cooper shares. "To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined."
He adds, "Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude."

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Stephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann.

The New York Film Festival is happening Sept. 26-Oct. 13. Tickets for the Deliver Me From Nowhere premiere go on sale to the general public on Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

