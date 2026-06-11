'Slow Horses' sets season 6 return

Slow Horses is hoofing it to season 6.

The Apple TV spy drama will return for its six-episode sixth season on Sept. 16 and air week to week until Oct. 21.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, a British intelligence agent and head of MI5, known as Slough House — a dumping ground for reject agents. The series also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

The sixth season will see the Slow Horses on the run as they become embroiled in a “fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.” Apple TV also released first-look images from the new episodes.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. The new season is adapted from the sixth and seventh books in the series, Joe Country and Slough House.

The Emmy-winning show scored an early season 7 renewal last year, before season 5 even aired.

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