Shia LaBeouf arrested after allegedly assaulting two men in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf attends the 'Megalopolis' red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after allegedly assaulting two men, according to police.

He is facing two counts of simple battery, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday.

Investigators say LaBeouf allegedly assaulted the two men outside a business on Royal Street.

"At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted," police stated. "Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasing aggressive at a Royal Street business."

According to the statement, a staff member at the Royal Street business tried to remove LaBeouf, 39, from the establishment, and once outside, the actor allegedly struck one of the victims with "closed fists" several times.

Police said the Transformers star then left the area but returned and allegedly continued to act aggressively, at which point "multiple" people tried to restrain him.

"He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave — but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim's upper body," the department stated. "LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person — punching him in the nose."

According to police, LaBeouf was then restrained again and "held down" until officers arrived on the scene. The department said the actor was later taken to a hospital "for treatment of unspecified injuries" before being arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The incident occurred amid Lundi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

ABC News has reached out to LaBeouf's representative for comment.

