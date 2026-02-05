Sean Baker, Michelle Yeoh's short film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Michelle Yeoh attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Academy Award winners Sean Baker and Michelle Yeoh are set to premiere their upcoming short film at the Berlin Film Festival.

Baker's latest project, called Sandiwara, stars Yeoh and returns the director to his iPhone filmmaking roots. The short film was made in collaboration with the London-based fashion house Self-Portrait and has been described as "an immersive celebration of independent cinema." The premiere will take place on Feb. 13.

In addition to Sandiwara's world premiere screening, Baker will take part in a brief talk with Yeoh about the film. This talk will then be followed by a screening of the best picture Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once, for which Yeoh won her best actress Oscar.

Sandiwara is the first film from Self-Portrait's Residency program, which launched in 2025. Yeoh stars as five different characters in the piece, which is set in a Malaysian night market.

Baker will also present Yeoh with the Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at The Berlin Film Festival's opening ceremony on Feb. 12. The director is known for his film Anora, for which he won Oscars for directing, writing, editing and best picture.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 22.

