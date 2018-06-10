Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2018

Save This Date 10/6/18...

Presented by Missions Care 

Saturday October 6th, at Nelson Wolff Stadium

Live music, great food, and enjoy the BEST margaritas in SA! 

 

*Sponsored by Bud Light 

 

Tickets will go on sale Friday 8/10

The 1st 500 tickets sold at all Don’s and Ben’s AND Gabriel’s Liquor locations will be half price- only $10!! 

 

All 1/2 price tickets will be purchased ONLY at Don’s & Ben’s AND Gabriel’s Liquor locations while supplies last (only 500 available at $10 price) 

Advance tickets are $15 & $20 day of at the gate

Must be 21 & up to attend event (ID required for entry) 

More details here

