Sadie Sink has a 'hot take' about Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things'

(SPOILER ALERT) Sadie Sink has shared her take on what happens to Eleven in the series finale of Stranger Things.

The actress, who played Max Mayfield in the popular Netflix sci-fi series, was asked while guesting on The Tonight Show if she believes that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dies in the finale.

Eleven's fate was purposely left ambiguous. She sacrifices herself as the Upside Down is blown up, but at the end of the episode, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) theorizes that she may still be alive.

“What do I think? I think she’s dead. I don’t know,” Sink said.

This caused the audience to groan in response. Sink then added, “Is that a hot take or something?”

Sink also said she isn't sure about Mike's theory that Eleven is still alive and exploring the world.

“I think Mike’s story is just one last story and then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale,” she said. “And that’s it. I think it’s just a coping thing.”

The actress said she believes that Eleven dying is a "stronger" ending than the idea of her somehow still being alive. Host Jimmy Fallon agreed with her.

“I feel like it put an end to it. But I guess it’s up to your interpretation,” Fallon said.

Sink responded, saying, “That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry.”

