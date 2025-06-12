Rocklahoma Is Slashing Prices!

Since 2007 Rocklahoma has grown to become the cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit bringing in hundreds of thousands of fans who just want to see their favorite groups and party!

But over the years (just like everything else) prices for everything has done nothing but gone up!

Well the people of Rocklahoma heard your cries and is now planning on slashing drink prices to help rockers have one less thing to worry about other than how they are going to get to the porta potty before their next band comes on stage!!!

So come one come all to Rocklahoma this year where you won’t have to break the bank to do so!!!!

