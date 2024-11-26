Rockin' Your Day With Some Rockin' History! Thankful For All The Rock Stars That Keep Us Entertained!

Happy Birthday to 1945 - John McVie

John McVie, bassist with the rock band Fleetwood Mac who had the 1968 UK No.1 hit ‘Albatross’ and the hits ‘Man of the World’ and ‘Oh Well. In 1977 they scored the US No.1 single ‘Dreams’ taken from their worldwide No.1 album Rumours which spent 31 weeks on the US chart. He was also a member of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.

1962 - The Beatles

The Beatles recorded their second single ‘Please Please Me’ in 18 takes and ‘Ask Me Why’ for the flip side at EMI studio’s London. When released in the US on the Vee-Jay label, the first pressings featured a typographical error: The band’s name was spelled “The Beattles”.

1967 - Ed Sullivan

The promotional film of The Beatles ‘Hello, Goodbye’ was aired on The Ed Sullivan show in the US. It was never shown at the time in the UK due to a musician’s union ban on miming.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix

This was the 10th date on a 16-date UK package tour that Pink Floyd played alongside The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Move, The Nice, The Eire Apparent, The Outer Limits and Amen Corner. Tonight’s date was at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, and as with all of the dates, there were two shows per night.

1988 - Pink Floyd

Russian cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 7 took into space a cassette copy (minus the cassette box for weight reasons) of the latest Pink Floyd album Delicate Sound Of Thunder and played it in orbit, making Pink Floyd the first rock band to be played in space. David Gilmour and Nick Mason both attended the launch of the spacecraft.

1994 - Eagles

The Eagles started a two-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Hell Freezes Over.’ The album name is in reference to a quote by Don Henley after the band’s breakup in 1980; he commented that the band would play together again.

2000 - The Beatles

The Beatles went to No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Beatles 1.’ The album features virtually every number-one single released from 1962 to 1970. Issued on the 30th anniversary of the band’s break-up, it was their first compilation available on one CD. The world’s best-selling album of the 21st century, 1 has sold over 31 million copies.