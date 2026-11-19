It's time for a little character building for the Invincible crew.

Prime Video announced Thursday the adult-animated superhero series will return for a fifth season on Feb. 17, 2027.

In a new teaser trailer, we see Mark and Damien at Burger Mart, grappling with what comes after last season's Earth-shattering events.

“I was about to go on a huge, epic with a capital E space adventure,” Mark laments, calling the resulting mission “pointless.”

“Not pointless. Character building,” says Damien.

Prime Video teases season 5 will see Mark trying to make the world better, “even if that means risking everything - including the relationships, friends, and allies he holds dear.” He’ll be forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he’s willing to do to save his planet’s future.

Invincible is based on the comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, with a voice cast starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K. Simmons. The voice cast also features Zoey Deutch, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Pharoah, Jack Quaid, Seth Rogen, Matthew Rhys and Ben Schwartz.

Seasons 1 through 4 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

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