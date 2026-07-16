PHOTOS: Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: (L-R) Brandy Norwood and Rita Ora attend the premiere of Disney Channel Original Movie "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on July 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

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Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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