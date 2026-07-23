'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' gets season 3 release date

Good news, Half-Bloods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 will premiere on Nov. 20, Disney+ has announced.

The news arrived as stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo) and Olive Abercrombie took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Leah Sava Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase, could not appear due to her prior commitment filming The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen. Even still, she sent over a video message for the fans that teed up a look at the opening act of season 3.

The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the third installment in author Rick Riordan's bestselling Percy Jackson book series, The Titan's Curse.

"The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus," according to an official description for the season. "As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the 'Big Three' is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance."

Disney+ also shared a teaser video to announce the release date. It finds Percy Jackson in pain as he holds up the entire sky.

"It was my choice to hold the weight. The Titan's curse. I knew the risk. But if I needed to sacrifice myself to save the world, to save my friends, was it really a choice?" Scobell's Percy says.

Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg created the series. They both executive produce alongside Dan Shotz, Craig Silverstein and Rebecca Riordan.

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