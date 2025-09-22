Pedro Pascal stars in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer

Grogu and Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.' (Lucasfilm)

This is the way.

Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.

"The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy," according to the film's official description. "As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."

The trailer marks Sigourney Weaver's introduction to the Star Wars galaxy. Din and Grogu show up for a meeting with her character. The latter attempts to steal her snack by using the force, which she doesn't allow, sending Grogu a disapproving glance.

One of the only bits of dialogue comes in the trailer's final moments, when Grogu fires what appears to be green slime directly into the eye of an alien creature.

"Good shot, baby," an Anzellan droidsmith, the same species as Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, approvingly tells Grogu.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the film as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, while Jonny Coyne plays an imperial warlord.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the movie, which is also produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Ian Bryce.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

