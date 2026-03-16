Oscars 2026: The winners

The Oscars on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O'Brien (Disney)
By ABC Audio

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.

One Battle After Another was the night's big winner, taking home six Oscars, including best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Here are the winners:

Best picture
One Battle After Another

Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best actor
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best supporting actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best original score
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film (TIE)
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original screenplay
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated feature film
KPop Demon Hunters

Best casting
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

Best original song
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

Best documentary feature film
Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms

Best international feature film
Norway, Sentimental Value

Best film editing
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Best sound
F1

Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best cinematography
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein

Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best production design
Frankenstein

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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