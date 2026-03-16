Oscars 2026: The winners

The Oscars on ABC and Hulu, hosted by Conan O'Brien (Disney)

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.

One Battle After Another was the night's big winner, taking home six Oscars, including best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Here are the winners:

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best actor

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best supporting actor

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best original score

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film (TIE)

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Best original screenplay

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated feature film

KPop Demon Hunters

Best casting

One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

Best original song

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

Best documentary feature film

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best documentary short film

All Empty Rooms

Best international feature film

Norway, Sentimental Value

Best film editing

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Best sound

F1

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best cinematography

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Best makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Best costume design

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Best production design

Frankenstein

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