'Only Murders in the Building' shows off London-set season 6 with official trailer

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 6. (Disney/Miya Mizuno)

Get ready to fly across the pond for a new season of Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu has revealed the official trailer for season 6 of its original comedy series. In fact, the streamer has dubbed this sixth season of the series Only Murders in London to account for a brand-new location change.

The 10-episode sixth season finds the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery.

Season 6 of the show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez alongside a star-studded group of special guests including Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan and Martin Freeman.

"After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer," according to the season's official synopsis. "Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?"

The trailer starts with Charles, Oliver and Mabel attending Cinda's funeral. Charles posits that there is only one thing that Cinda would have wanted — for the trio to make a new episode of the podcast that she hated, centered on her death. The trio then fly to London.

"Kind of nice to get away from the Arconia, to be somewhere totally new," Gomez's Mabel says.

We then see the trio interviewing Coughlan's character, who seems to be in prison.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's the most American thing about me. That and my refusal to learn a foreign language," Short's Oliver tells her.

Only Murders in the Building season 6 premieres on Dec. 8.

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