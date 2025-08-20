Netflix shares 'Emily in Paris' season 5 release date, first-look photos

Ciao, Emily!

Netflix has released its first look at season 5 of Emily in Paris. The streamer also announced the fifth season of the show will release on Dec. 18.

This time around, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be exploring not only France but also Italy, just as she did at the end of season 4. She will spend time in Rome once again and also take a visit to Venice for the first time.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” the show's creator, Darren Star, told Netflix. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level.”

The first-look photos find Emily exploring these cities as she travels with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Also returning for season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

Returning cast Paul Forman and Arnaud Binard will also appear in the season, playing Nico and Laurent G, respectively.

New cast members for season 5 include Bryan Greenberg, who plays Jake, an American living in Paris; Michèle Laroque, who plays Yvette, an old friend of Sylvie's; and Minnie Driver, who plays Princess Jane, another friend of Sylvie's who has married into a royal family.

“From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us,” Star said.

