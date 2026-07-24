'Myron Bolitar' Netflix series adds 10 more to its cast

A photo of Melissa Benoist. (Amy Harrity) | A photo of Griffin Dunne. (Martina Tolot) | A photo of Isaiah Hill. (Netflix)

The upcoming Myron Bolitar TV series adaptation has added even more to its cast.

Netflix has announced that Melissa Benoist, Griffin Dunne, Bebe Neuwirth, Isaiah Hill, Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Amanda Warren, Quincy Isaiah, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector and Sandrine Holt have joined the cast of the upcoming drama series.

They join previously announced stars Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero, who will play Myron Bolitar, Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show. Also part of the main cast are Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane and Ben McKenzie.

Myron Bolitar will be based on writer Harlan Coben's longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

"After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself," according to the show's official logline.

Benoist will play Valerie Simpson, a former tennis star launching a comeback. Dunne is set to play Alan Bolitar, Myron's father, while Neuwirth will play Ellen Bolitar, Myron’s mother.

Hill will portray Jayden Elder, a generational basketball player primed to be the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Aikens is playing Wanda Green, who is Dwayne Richmond's fiancée, while Warren will portray Deanna Richmond, Dwayne’s mother.

Isaiah will play Rodney Keys, an NBA player and one of Myron's clients. Tahan is playing Roger Quincy, "an off-kilter man who doesn’t want to be defined by his past," according to the streamer.

Finally, Hector will play Avery Crowder, a man with a criminal past determined to make it in the sports business, while Holt will play Detective Sharon Steele.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series.

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