Missed the CMA Awards? Watch all of the performances here

Did you miss the CMA Awards last night? Well, you are in luck because we have all of this year’s performances for you to watch below.
Pray Hard by BigXthaPlug featuring Luke Combs
Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley
Wind Up Missin’ You by Tucker Wetmore
A Song To Sing by Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Worst Way by Riley Green
Ring Finger by Lainey Wilson
Stand By Me by Stephen Wilson Jr.
Took A Walk by Shaboozey & Stephen Wilson Jr.
Lainey Wilson’s show opening medley
When The Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney
American Kids by Kenny Chesney
Old Dominion’s medley of hits
People Hatin’ by The Red Clay Strays
I Sit In Parks by Kelsea Ballerini
Bad As I Used To Be by Chris Stapleton
Guitar by Zac Top
Back In The Saddle by Luke Combs
Which performance was your favorite? Leave a comment and let us know below.