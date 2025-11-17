Melissa McCarthy, Josh O'Connor and Ariana Grande to host 'Saturday Night Live'

The next three hosts of Saturday Night Live have been revealed.

NBC has announced that Melissa McCarthy, Josh O'Connor and Ariana Grande are set to host the final three episodes for 2025 of the late-night sketch comedy series.

McCarthy will take over hosting duties for the sixth time on the Dec. 6 episode of the show. SNL first made the announcement of McCarthy's return during Saturday's episode, which was hosted by Glen Powell. McCarthy previously won an Emmy for hosting the program in 2017. She will be joined by Dijon, who will serve as the show's musical guest for the first time.

O'Connor is set to make his SNL hosting debut on the Dec. 13 episode. He's promoting his upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which arrives in select theaters on Nov. 26 and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 12. Lily Allen will serve as the musical guest on the episode. She makes her second appearance performing on SNL after the release of her fifth album, West End Girl.

Finally, Grande will host the program for the third time on the Dec. 20 episode. She will be joined by musical guest Cher, who is promoting her autobiography, Cher: The Memoir. This marks Cher's second appearance as musical guest on the show. She first took to the Studio 8H stage back in 1987.

