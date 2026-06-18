Mariah Carey to return as guest star on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

Mariah Carey is returning to The Proud Family, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

She is set to guest star in the fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, premiering July 29 on Disney+. Mariah previously appeared on season 3 of the original series, voicing an animated version of herself. Her character's pet monkey, Francois, is accidentally switched with Oscar's monkey, Mr. Chips, during a visit at Trudy's veterinarian office. Francois is then subjected to life at Proud Snacks, while Mr. Chips enjoys a life of luxury.

Mariah is one of several guest stars joining the reboot for the fourth season, including Chlöe Bailey, Kym Whitley and J.B. Smoove. Recurring guest stars Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish will reprise their roles as Ray Ray and Ms. Hill, respectively.

According to a press release, the new season will find "the Proud family at a life-changing turning point," with Penny's courage and identity put to the test as the family navigates challenging and chaotic circumstances.

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