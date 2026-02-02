'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' gets official trailer

The trailer for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has arrived.

FX has released the trailer for the upcoming limited series based on the whirlwind romance between one of the 20th century's most iconic couples.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy's new Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

"He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder," according to the show's official synopsis. "As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."

Also starring in the series are Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

The trailer shows off Carolyn and John's introduction and the whirlwind romance that followed. We see a scene of John visiting Carolyn at work, as well as early dates between the couple.

"How old were you when you realized you were the son of a president?" Carolyn says.

"I don't think anyone's ever asked me that before," John responds.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette will premiere to FX and Hulu on Feb. 12. Its first three episodes will debut at that time, while one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly after the premiere.

