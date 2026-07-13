'Love Island USA' season 8 crowns winners

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are crowned the winners of 'Love Island USA' season 8. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

(SPOILER ALERT) Still they rise!

Fan-favorite contestants Trinity Tatum and Bryce Detloff were crowned the winners of Love Island USA season 8 during Sunday night's finale of the reality dating competition series.

Emmy-nominated host Ariana Madix named Tatum and Detloff the winners of the season before awarding them the $100,000 prize.

The winners coupled up on day one inside of the villa. Throughout the season their connection blossomed, with Detloff eventually asking Tatum to be his girlfriend. He confessed his love for her during their date on finale night. Tatum immediately reciprocated by telling Detloff she also loves him.

Contestants Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt were the runners-up, while Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea got third place, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou came in fourth.

While this is the end of season 8, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 8 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together "this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa."

The season 8 reunion special will premiere Aug. 31 on Peacock.

Additionally, the spinoff series Love Island: Beyond the Villa has been renewed for season 3. The new season will premiere in 2027 with its cast to be confirmed later in 2026.

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