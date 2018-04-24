Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: April 24, 2018

Listen Monday at 7:20 AM for Who’s Performing...

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

99.5 KISS Welcomes back the 2018 Bud Light River City Rockfest to the AT&T Center September 22…

Listen this Monday (4/30) at 7:20AM to find out who's performing... 

 

Tickets will go on sale at Noon (4/30)

Plan to grab your tickets before the prices increase May 7

Wanna score free tickets?

4/30-5/4: Listen at 9AM, 11AM, & 4PM

Be the 9th caller to 470-5477 to win

How about a “Bonus Chance” to win?

It’s on the KISSRocks App...

Don’t have the App?  

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation