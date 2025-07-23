Lindsay Lohan has 'The Parent Trap' reunion at 'Freakier Friday' premiere

The Freakier Friday premiere was also a reunion of The Parent Trap for Lindsay Lohan and two of her former co-stars.

Lohan stepped out on the purple carpet Tuesday night in LA with Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter. Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake in the hit 1998 film, while Walter played Chessy.

Hendrix, who makes a cameo in Freakier Friday, and Walter spoke to Good Morning America on the premiere carpet about what they remember most about working with Lohan all those years ago.

"Working for Disney is always a blast and a blessing," Hendrix said. "And I was very happy to see her. It had been a while, you know, she was a little girl the last time I saw her, and now she's all grown up and beautiful."

"And happy and a mom," said Walter, who added that seeing Lohan as a mom is what she "imagined" it would be.

Walter said, "When we knew her when she was a little girl, she was very responsible, she was in charge of her brothers and sister, and she was an amazing big sister in that family, and I think this is just an extension of that."

When asked if The Parent Trap would ever get the sequel treatment, Hendrix and Walter said that while "it gets talked about a lot," a sequel is not up to them.

"We're not going to say no," Hendrix said.

"If Nancy writes it," Walter added, referring to The Parent Trap writer and director Nancy Meyers. "If Nancy writes it or if she approves it, then this can happen."

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters on Aug. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.