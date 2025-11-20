Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki to star in Netflix holiday rom-com

Leighton Meester (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); Jared Padalecki (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Another BookTok favorite is coming to your TV screens.

Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are set to star in Netflix's adaptation of The Bodyguard by Katherine Center.

According to Tudum, it's a "comedy about a no-nonsense bodyguard who is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays." While the story follows Center's 2022 novel, the movie version will go by a different title — since that title is already taken by the 1992 Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film. The production is enlisting fans to help choose the new title.

The rom-com will also star Andie MacDowell and will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

"I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix film, Purple Hearts," Allen Rosenbaum tells Tudum. "The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center's novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director."

She adds, “It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard [for] an A-list actor into the holiday season. It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!