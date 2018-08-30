Now Playing
Posted: August 28, 2017

 

By Jennifer Schultz

Starting Noon, Friday September 1st and rolling through the whole weekend

It’s a KISS “Labor Day Rockfest Weekend”!

Listen for Nard to go into labor at 8a, 10a, noon, 2p, 4p, and 6p...be caller 9 at 470-KISS, and you’ll win Rockfest tickets!

