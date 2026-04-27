Kurt Cobain’s vocal doppelgänger is a 19-year old kid in Italy

All Space Cats - The End of the ------ World

The world lost Kurt Cobain back in ’94, and the hole he left in rock music never really felt filled after that.

Now that a 19-year old fan from Milan is going viral for the musical resemblance, we may finally fix that. He’s got the posture, the style, and that raw gritty energy that made us all fall in love with Nevermind in the first place!

It makes you wonder if rock and roll immortality is a real thing. When “Cannoli Curt” isn’t covering Nirvana in his excellent tribute band, he’s putting out music with his real band, All Space Cats.