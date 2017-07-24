Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: July 23, 2017

KISS Giveaways...

Here's what you can win...

Comments

On the Air:

Enter HERE to win your tickets to see Queens of the Stone Age on April 24, at the Austin360 Amphitheatre.

Enter HERE for a chance to win weekend passes for 2018 MOTOGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Happening April 20th-22nd at Circuit of the America. 

___________________________________________________

Wk of 4/9:

Now- 4/9 @ 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, & 5p at the top of the hour: Every week day when you hear Nard “try to give you a little head” a limited edition 3 headed Billy Madison Show bobblehead...Be caller #9 at 470-KISS to win!

Plus- all winners qualify  for the Grand Prize: A VIP tour of the Billy Madison Show studio and get to grab some grub with the guys. 

-Your “Bonus Chance” to win is on the KISSRocks App... Don’t have the App?  

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Mon-Thurs @ 4pWin a four pack of tickets at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, April 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on Texas Stars at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft’’

___________________________________________________

Wk of 4/16

Mon-Fri @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

-Your “Bonus Chance” to win is on the KISSRocks App... Don’t have the App?  

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Mon-Fri @ 11am & 3pm: Win tickets to see Everclear, Drowning Pool & more on the Bud Light stage at the 2018 Fiesta Oyster Bake on Saturday, April 21st, at St. Mary’s University. 

__________________________________________________

Wk of 4/23

Mon-Fri @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

-Your “Bonus Chance” to win is on the KISSRocks App... Don’t have the App?  

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

___________________________________________________

Wk of 4/30

Mon-Tues @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

___________________________________________________

-Contests are only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation