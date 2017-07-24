KISS Giveaways...

On the Air:

Enter HERE to win your tickets to see Queens of the Stone Age on April 24, at the Austin360 Amphitheatre.

Enter HERE for a chance to win weekend passes for 2018 MOTOGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Happening April 20th-22nd at Circuit of the America.

Wk of 4/9:

Now- 4/9 @ 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, & 5p at the top of the hour: Every week day when you hear Nard "try to give you a little head" a limited edition 3 headed Billy Madison Show bobblehead...Be caller #9 at 470-KISS to win!

Plus- all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: A VIP tour of the Billy Madison Show studio and get to grab some grub with the guys.

-Your "Bonus Chance" to win is on the KISSRocks App...

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Mon-Thurs @ 4p: Win a four pack of tickets at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, April 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on Texas Stars at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft’’

Wk of 4/16

Mon-Fri @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

-Your "Bonus Chance" to win is on the KISSRocks App...

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Mon-Fri @ 11am & 3pm: Win tickets to see Everclear, Drowning Pool & more on the Bud Light stage at the 2018 Fiesta Oyster Bake on Saturday, April 21st, at St. Mary’s University.

Wk of 4/23

Mon-Fri @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

-Your "Bonus Chance" to win is on the KISSRocks App...

It’s free, download it now in the Apple i-tunes or Google Play store

Wk of 4/30

Mon-Tues @ 10A, 1P, & 4p: Win tickets to see Judas Priest on May 1st at the Freeman Coliseum. - Tickets are on sale now

-Contests are only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.