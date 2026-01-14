Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with ride-share driver

Kiefer Sutherland attends the World Premiere of 'Tinsel Town' at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested just after midnight early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

According to police, the radio call was for an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

Sutherland is accused of allegedly assaulting the ride-share driver and entering the vehicle, according to police. The actor is considered to be the suspect and the driver the alleged victim, police said. No injuries required medical treatment in the incident.

The 24 actor was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats.

According to jail records, Sutherland posted $50,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 2.

The Hollywood Division of the LAPD is investigating the incident.

Sutherland, known for his role as Jack Bauer in the action-packed 24 series, is the son of the late actors Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas.

He has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work on 24.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Sutherland for any additional information or comment.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.