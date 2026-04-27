Johnny Knoxville stars in 'Jackass: Best and Last' official trailer

The poster for 'Jackass: Best and Last.' (Paramount Pictures)

The official trailer for Jackass: Best and Last has arrived.

This fifth installment in the stunt comedy film series will also be the final one in the franchise.

Returning cast members participating in this new movie are Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man (Jason Acuña) and Preston Lacy. Others joining the franchise include Ehren McGhehey, Poopies (Sean McInerney), Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson) and Rachel Wolfson.

"Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, Jackass: Best and Last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years," according to its official logline. "So, grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you'll ever laugh this hard in a theatre."

The trailer beings with a disclaimer, reminding viewers that the stunts in this new film were performed by professionals and telling the audience not to attempt any of the stunts they will see.

There is also a montage of clips from across the many Jackass films, leading to Knoxville on the first day of filming this final movie. Knoxville then says he's sad about the film series coming to an end.

When asked if he feels similarly, Pontius says, "No, I'm not in touch with my emotions."

Paramount Pictures is set to release Jackass: Best and Last in theaters on June 26.

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