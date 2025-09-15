Jhené Aiko - Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th - October 15th, and to kick it off, I’m highlighting Jhené Aiko!
Her full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. She’s hispanic on her mother’s side, being described as coming from Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese descent. Her maternal grandmother is Dominican.
Dominicana ‘more, ‘pa que sepan!
She dated R&B singer, O’Ryan (Omarion’s younger brother) from 2005 - ’08, whom she was a child with. She’s currently dating rapper Big Sean, with whom she also shares a child.
Aiko got her start as a backup singer for B2K, eventually branching out on her own. She’s put out three studio albums:
Souled Out (2014) Trip (2017) Chilombo (2020)
Most recently, she was part of Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour. She’s expected to release a new studio album this year, tentatively titled JA4* as a placeholder.
Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. SUNRISE FL - JULY 07: Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on July 7, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano) Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. SUNRISE FL - JULY 07: Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on July 7, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano) Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena. SUNRISE FL - JULY 07: Jhene Aiko performs during The Magic Hour Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on July 7, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano) Big Sean through the years Jhene Aiko, left, and Big Sean arrive at the Dior Cruise Show at the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve on Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Calabassas, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) (Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko arrives at the 3rd annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhené Aiko performs on stage during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) (Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko performs in concert as the opening act for Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa during their The High Road Tour at the BB&T Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) (Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KELLOGG'S POP-TARTS - Jhene Aiko performs at the final Pop-Tarts #CrazyGoodSummer concert at Pier 97 at Hudson River Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015 in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision for Kellogg's Pop-Tarts/AP Images) (Drew Gurian/Invision for Kellogg's Pop-Tarts) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhené Aiko performs "America the Beautiful" before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhené Aiko arrives at the Madden Bowl XXI Super Bowl Party on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP) (Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko plays her Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on Thursday, Nov 14, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Hennessy/AP Images) (Alexandra Wyman/Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko arrives at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision) Jhene Aiko through the years Jhene Aiko at the PRE BET Awards Dinner at Milk Studios on Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP) (Arnold Turner/Arnold Turner/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years FILE - Singer Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait on Dec. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will hit this month’s Super Bowl stage to sing “America the Beautiful.” The performance will take place Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years American singer-songwriter Jhene Aiko poses for a portrait, on Tues., Sept. 2, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP) (Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Invision/AP) Jhene Aiko through the years Big Sean, left, and Jhene Aiko arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) jhene aiko LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 23: Jhene Aiko performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) (Bennett Raglin)