Jeremy Renner says he was 'much more present' filming 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 4

Mayor of Kingstown has returned for season 4.

Jeremy Renner once again stars as Mike McLusky, whose control over Kingstown is threatened in season 4 as he deals with the headstrong new warden Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco.

Renner spoke to ABC Audio about how filming season 4 was different from season 3, notably because he had recovered from his 2023 snow plow accident that broke over 30 of his bones and nearly cost him his life.

"I was awake for a lot of this season, you know. That's the first part. Season 3 was a bit challenging, just energy level-wise, outside of just health," Renner said. "I'm always dealing with recovery stuff, but it wasn't as intense as it was for season 3. That was — I probably came back a little early on that one, but we still got that done."

Renner said he was able to enjoy making season 4 a lot more than the third.

"And thank goodness, because there would have been a travesty if I was kind of half-in-the-bag in recovery and having Edie come around. So I'm glad I was really present. I was much more present and much more alert in my life, personality even. [It] wasn't so much about recovery as much."

Falco spoke about how Warden Hobbs holds her own against McLusky in season 4.

"They're both used to being the head honcho, where in their communities it was without question who people go to when something needs to be handled. But when two of those alpha people meet each other, it's gonna be nothing if not interesting," Falco said. "There's a lot of ways where it's a constant fluctuation in their interactions throughout the season, which was really great fun."

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown debut Sundays on Paramount+.

