It is time to send Vince Neil to the home, sweet retirement home

I’ve been riding with Motley Crue for over forty years as a fan - I’ve got the old concert tees, the memories of legendary nights, and a first-hand appreciation for the chaos they have brought to the stage since the beginning of it all. But watching them hit the American Idol stage with Carrie Underwood this week was a bit of a rollercoaster for those of us who grew up on Dr. Feelgood.

What did you think of Motley Crue's 'American Idol' performance? https://t.co/ZYyZesinbZ — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) May 12, 2026

Let’s start with the good - which by the way was closer to great. Tommy Lee is still an absolute monster behind the kit. When that opening riff for “Kickstart My Heart” hits, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you’re moving! The music itself is still pure adrenaline, and having Carrie Underwood up there was a stroke of genius. She didn’t just hold her own; she sounded incredible and brought a level of vocal power that Crue songs require.

That being said, we have to talk about Vince. I love the guy, and I realize he could still possibly be on the mend from his recent medical issues, but I’m honestly not sure if he’s singing actual English lyrics at this point or just making random noises that vaguely resemble the song.

It’s getting harder and harder to defend. While the band is still tight and the energy is there, the vocals feel like they’re running on fumes. Honestly, after seeing this, it might be time for the boys to escort Vince to that classic rock retirement home, and grab the room next to Mick Mars. It’s been a hell of a run, but sometimes you have to know when to take the final bow.