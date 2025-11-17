If you can time this correctly, you’d make a great “Bodyguard”... Try the Whitney Houston Challenge!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
By Gustavo Chacon

It’s been 33 years since the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard” was released, including the lead single, and Whitney Houston’s most popular song, “I will always love you”... and you probably STILL can not time the drum hit correctly. Go ahead and give it a shot! Play along in the Whitney Houston Challenge with the post below.

0 of 23

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!