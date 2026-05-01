Hulu shares trailer for Lisa Ann Walter's debut comedy special

Lisa Ann Walter in her new comedy special 'Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.' (Disney)

The trailer for Lisa Ann Walter's first comedy special has arrived.

Hulu has released the trailer for the Abbott Elementary actress and comedian's debut comedy special, called Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.

Walter covers many topics during the new special, including feral Gen-Xers, self-loathing and navigating a backsliding America, all told from the "no-filter lens of a grown-a** woman who has been paying attention," according to an official description.

The trailer for the special, which was filmed in Philadelphia, shows off several of Walter's jokes.

"I had a young boyfriend for a while after the divorce," Walter says. "I didn't want to, but I was divorced in LA and that's the law."

This new comedy special was written, performed, executive produced and directed by Walter. Her Abbott Elementary costar Sheryl Lee Ralph serves as one of its executive producers.

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident arrives to Hulu on May 15.

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